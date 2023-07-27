GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Officials of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday will update area leaders and stakeholders about the status of the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility, where unaccompanied immigrant children will live temporarily.

There are no children at the facility at 4334 Hobbs Road – the former American Hebrew Academy – and the date when children will arrive has not been revealed, although a letter sent to community leaders indicates that the officials of the Office for Refugee Resettlement plan to open the facility in “warm status” in mid-to-late August.

This sign for the immigrant facility on Hobbs Road replaced the old American Hebrew Academy plaque. (LORI DENBERG)

The letter says that’s when the facility “will be ready to safely receive children. However, it is important to note that no children will be placed at the facility at this time, while ORR monitors referrals of unaccompanied children and overall capacity needs.”

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston confirmed Wednesday that they had been invited to participate in a Zoom session with HHS Director Marvin Figueroa at 3 p.m. It’s unclear the number of people invited to the session and why and how they were chosen. No media have been included.

Vaughan and Alston were participants in a similar briefing a year ago. A second briefing in August 2022 included U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) and other state-level elected officials.

A spokesperson for Manning did not respond immediately to a question about whether she would participate in Friday’s event. Manning has been active, writing letters and making calls to DHHS officials, on behalf of residents near the facility, which is located in her 6th Congressional District. She also has cosponsored a bill to reform immigration laws.

Even if there are no children present, there continues to be much activity at the facility, where DHHS plans to house children between the ages of 13 and 17 years old – about 800 at its peak, officials have said – who will wait there until they are united with family members or sponsors in the U.S.

Those children would spend about two to three weeks housed at the facility, and they won’t be allowed off the property, officials have said.

DHHS in early June 2022 leased the facility for 5 years with an option for 5 more, and a staff of about 1,500 employees is being hired to oversee the children on a 24-7 basis.

The process was delayed for several months because of a contract bidding dispute, and the other contractors had been on “warm” status because of a dispute about contracts.

Residents in the community have expressed concern about the entire process of how HHS would handle the influx of children. The House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee conducted a hearing on Wednesday to question HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra about those issues.

The ORR said in its letter to leaders said that the organization works with nearly 300 locations and provides “an individual needs assessment, a complete medical exam within 48 hours of arrival, appropriate immunizations and medical care, daily classroom education on-site, at least two group counseling sessions and one individual session with a licensed clinician weekly, case management services, outdoor and indoor recreation, contact with family members, and access to legal services.”

American Hebrew Academy (Google, Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey, USDA/FPAC/GEO)

Much activity in the area

Since a contract was reached in the spring with Deployed Resources of Rome, New York, to handle security, maintenance and janitorial services, there has been a steady flow of workers at the facility.

Deployed Resources has been employing workers around the clock, and because of limitations for parking on-site and to mitigate traffic in the residential communities outside the facility’s gate, those workers are parking off-site and arriving for their shifts in shuttle buses – the larger, touring-sized vehicles.

A person familiar with the operation but unauthorized to speak on behalf of the facility said the shuttle buses were part of specific steps DHHS is taking to limit disruption in the neighborhood.

This includes stipulating how vehicles enter, prohibiting employees from being dropped off outside the gate and banning left turns into the facility that could cause interruptions in residential traffic flow.

Large tour buses were spotted last month on the campus of the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, where the Greensboro Influx Care Facility for unaccompanied immigrant children will be operated. (WGHP)

Staffing for full opening continues to be an issue. Because some contractors had remained on “warm” status, they haven’t been able to hire all the workers they need to fulfill their contracts.

For instance, another contractor, Deployed Services, based in Tampa, Florida, which works often with such immigrant facilities to provide health care, operation of the residence halls, case workers and educator program employees – in general the people who would deal more personally with the children – had been delayed by the status in its hiring and training of hundreds of workers.

WGHP has been unsuccessful in various attempts to get comment from DHHS officials and representatives of Deployed Resources and Deployed Services.

The program

The property on Hobbs Road is 100 gated acres that include 31 buildings of 412,712 square feet, an $18 million athletic center and natatorium, a variety of athletic fields and a 22-acre lake. The facility would be used to provide housing, classrooms and recreational facilities for the children.

The American Hebrew Academy, a 501(c)(3) organization, had been a private boarding school, but its enrollment started to wane before the COVID-19 pandemic when it was shut down. It lists the Greensboro Global Academy as an educational program.

The ORR operates about 200 facilities in 22 states and has done so since 2002’s Homeland Security Act. In Fiscal Year 2021 the program handled 122,731 children, its information sheet says. DHHS reps earlier said there were about 8,749 such children in their system now.

ORR says that in Fiscal Year 2021, about 7 out of 10 children at its facilities were 14 or older, and two-thirds were boys. About half of them were from Guatemala and about a third were from Honduras. The rest were from El Salvador and other countries.