FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man previously charged with murder after the shooting death of a Greensboro man in Forsyth County had his charge dismissed and now faces an attempted armed robbery charge, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 18, Forsyth County deputies were called about a person walking down Kerner Road who seemed to be wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Someone else called to report that they’d heard gunshots in that same area.

A deputy got to the area and found a person who matched the previous description, later identified as Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen, 20, of Greensboro, and he gave the deputy his gun without incident and was taken into custody for questioning.

Other deputies searched the area and found Christian Lee Arrington, 21, of Greensboro, who had been shot.

He died from his injuries.

Swaringen was initially charged with murder in July and given no bond.

The sheriff’s office said that they believed this was not a random incident.

During the continued investigation, new evidence was discovered by FCSO investigators and then presented to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

In light of this new evidence, the District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the murder charge

formerly filed against Swaringen.

Swaringen has been charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.