GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was charged with indecent liberties from offenses that happened years ago is now facing more charges.

Inmate documents show that Jeffrey Allan Hill, who was charged in October with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of first-degree sex offense with a child, was charged on Thursday with twenty counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“These charges are the result of allegations that were made from children that were friends of his daughters that would spend the night in his home over the years and they all made allegations about Mr. Hill sexually assaulting them when they would go over there and spend the night,” a state attorney said during Hill’s court appearance on Friday.

When Hill was initially arrested, the Greensboro Police Department said that the offenses happened between 2006 and 2009 and that Hill had “frequent contact with children and youth” due to various “community involvements” over the years.

Police say that no new victims have been uncovered, but more evidence was found, leading to numerous new charges.

During Hill’s court appearance, the state revealed that 326,000 child pornography images were found on a hard drive, and the state has not finished going through the entire hard drive at this time.

A state attorney said many of the images discovered involved female children ages five to seven years old performing sex acts with men.

The state said more charges could be likely as the investigation continues.

Hill was given a $300,000 bond.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined under North Carolina state law as “knowing the character or content of the material, he possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.”