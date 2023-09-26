BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro nurse who was wanted for allegedly stealing 600 vials of a controlled substance from a hospice facility in Burlington was arrested on Monday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

In late August, the BPD was contacted by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance, after they discovered missing vials of medication from their facility.

During an internal audit, Authoracare revealed that a nurse, Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro, was stealing the vials.

Burlington detectives began an investigation and believe Story had stolen over 600 vials of hydromorphone over a five-month period from April 2023 to August 2023.

Hydromorphone is more commonly known as Dilaudid.

“Hydromorphone is a potent schedule II opioid analgesic drug. Hydromorphone abuse has been a continuing problem in the United States. It is marketed as injectable ampules, multiple dose vials, tablets and suppositories. Hydromorphone is indicated for relief of moderate-to-severe pain,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Hydromorphone, similar to other schedule II opioids, has a high abuse and dependence potential and produces tolerance.”

Story allegedly used her access to the employer’s computers to falsify the medication distribution process, allowing her to take more vials out than what was needed for patients.

At this point in the investigation, police say there is no evidence of tampering with any patient’s medication.

Story was wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance and turned herself in to the Alamance County Magistrate’s Office.

A Burlington officer served her with warrants for her arrest, and she was given a $100,000 secured bond.