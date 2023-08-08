GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of killing several people was charged with another murder while still in custody, according to warrants.

Warrants show that Greensboro Police Department charged Thomas Gillie with first-degree murder on July 26, almost a month after police say he killed his father, Douglas Lane Gillie, his mother’s boyfriend and an innocent bystander, and wounded his mother in the early morning hours of June 29.

He was charged by Kernersville Police Department in June for two of the three killings and the assault of his mother and has been in Forsyth County jail ever since.

According to police, sometime after midnight, they were called about a shooting on Stafford Country Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they exchanged gunfire with Gillie and took him into custody.

At the apartment complex, they found the two male victims, identified as Gillie’s mother’s boyfriend, and Nathaniel Burt, 36, a FedEx driver whose family says was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Burt was a father of four and owned a catering business.

Gillie’s mother was found with serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

Around 1:20 p.m., Greensboro officers found Douglas Gillie dead at his home on Bayberry Street in Greensboro. Neighbors were shocked, and said they hadn’t heard anything out of the ordinary that night, only to be woken by police.

Family members said that Gillie had been hospitalized for mental health issues, but they believed he checked himself out.

Between the two law enforcement agencies, Gillie faces three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County court on Aug. 17, and in Forsyth County court on Oct. 26.