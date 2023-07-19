GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse for inflicting “psychological” harm on two children, according to court documents.

According to warrants, April Queen Meadows is charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She was taken into custody on Monday after warrants were issued on June 23 for incidents dated Feb. 18, 2022, and Feb. 18, 2023.

Meadows is accused of willfully inflicting serious “psychological” injury on her 12-year-old and 2-year-old, the warrants state.

Documents indicate that Meadows “put her hands around one child’s neck and dunked the child under water” causing the child to cough up water. She also apparently would leave the children at home alone for days.

“There was no food or water in the home,” the documents read.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

It also states that Meadows would take clothed pictures of the children under a section of evidence against her.

Meadows was given a $200,000 bond at the Guilford County Detention Center.