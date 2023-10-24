GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three suspects have been arrested in Tuesday night’s shooting that left one dead and three injured.

Trevon Jenkins, 25, and Dashaun Payton, 29, were arrested and each charged with one count of murder, according to information from the Pitt County Detention Center. Greenville Police said in a media release issued Wednesday afternoon that Xysean Mayfield, 18, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports the incident happened in the parking lot of Red Oak Grill and Grocery, which is located on Greenville Boulevard. Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said at the time that it was a targeted incident and that they had strong leads of a suspect(s).

Officers said Saquan Santiago. 19, died from gunshot wounds and was located near the parking lot of the Red Oak Grill. Officers found Kemari Ruffin, 18, inside the store. He was transported to ECU Health with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old juvenile victim suffered a minor injury to their arm and was evaluated by Greenville Fire/Rescue and treated on scene. While officers were on scene, they learned that Itzel Martin, 18, had been driving by the incident when a bullet hit her vehicle. She was transported to ECU Health and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The three suspects were taken into custody without incident with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Greenville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Officers and investigators stayed on the scene late Tuesday night collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.