GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Workers in the Piedmont Triad’s largest school district have staged a walk-out in a fight for better pay.

On Monday, around 200 food and nutrition services workers with the Guilford County Schools protested outside of the Guilford County Schools administration building in Greensboro, demanding wage increases.

“We’ve been underpaid for years. We were not included in this year’s state budget, so the district offered a 2% rate to our assistants and a bonus program for our managers. That was not sufficient,” Kelly Shepherd, who works at Eastern Guilford High School, said.

Employees tell FOX 8 the walkout is a long time coming.

“Sometimes, we get taken advantage of being in the cafeteria. We’re just the lunch people … and nobody is hearing our voice,” said Ahmad Haamid, cafeteria manager at Hunter Elementary School.

Right now, cafeteria assistants make roughly $15 an hour. Assistant managers can bring home between $16 and $17 an hour, and managers make around $18 an hour.

“We have negotiated a 4% increase for our assistants which are our cooks, our cashiers and our servers, but we’re still negotiating on manager pay,” Shepherd said.

The group would like to see manager pay increase to $20 an hour and bring back the Steps Program, giving raises to staff members who have served the school district longer.

According to Shepherd, the district got rid of the Steps Program after the COVID-19 pandemic when they increased base pay.

“The person that was training me … had been there 10 years and had worked through COVID,” Haamid said. “I was like, ‘how are you making the same amount as me? That’s not right.'”

Last Monday, the district presented the group with a bonus program where managers earn a bonus every quarter on top of their hourly pay for the amount of lunches served. The proposed system gives anywhere from an extra $240 for 100 to 200 meals served to $2,400 for 900 meals and above.

Shepherd argues the bonus system isn’t fair for managers at smaller schools, and cafeteria manager positions at larger schools aren’t available consistently enough for people to move up.

Right now, some of the men and women walking out are working two and three jobs to keep up with rising costs. They’re also fighting continued short-staffing.

“Last year, there were only three of us in the kitchen,” said Cynthia Hundley, cafeteria manager for Montlieu Academy of Technology. “I did go to work with walking pneumonia for two months to make sure those kids were fed, so it’s not that we’re out here not doing it for the kids because we are.”

On Monday afternoon, Guilford County Schools released the following compensation plan:

A 4% salary increase across the board for school nutrition services assistants over last year. 2.3% of the salary increase has already been implemented. The remainder of the increase will be reflected in the December paycheck. The plan will increase the wages for school nutrition services assistants from a starting $12.25 per hour wage in 2021 to $15.86 per hour in 2023.

A 7% salary increase for most school nutrition services managers over last year. School nutrition services managers who were held harmless based on their prior year salary will receive a minimum of a 4% salary increase. 2% of the salary increase has already been implemented for most employees. The remainder of the increase will be reflected in the December paycheck. The new plan will increase the wages for school nutrition services managers from a starting $13.75 per hour wage in 2021 to $18.60 per hour at minimum.