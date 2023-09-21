HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A corporal with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was injured while responding to a domestic dispute Tuesday.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Sgt. D. Coley and Cpl. R. Marshall responded to an address in Hollister to a report of a domestic incident.

While en route they were notified that the suspect, Terrell Rudd, 32, of Hollister, had an outstanding warrant for assault with deadly weapon and simple assault.

While on scene and investigating the incident, deputies learned that Rudd had fled the area on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Moments later, Rudd returned to the residence. Marshall and Coley tried to arrest Rudd for his warrants but Rudd actively resisted by pulling away and striking Marshall in the head and causing injury to the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a brief struggle, Rudd was taken into custody and charged with the outstanding warrants as well as felony resisting a public officer causing serious injury, communicating threats, two counts of assault on government official, and attempted break-and-enter a motor vehicle.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Rudd was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond and has a Friday court date pending.

Marshall was treated at ECU North in Roanoke Rapids and released with minor injuries.