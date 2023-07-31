A 31-year-old Harmony woman faces several felony charges after a traffic stop last week.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 31-year-old Harmony woman faces several felony charges after a traffic stop last week.

An Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Kimberly Nicole Hart at Jennings and Friendship roads on July 26 for a motor vehicle violation. In running Hart’s information through the national database system, the deputy learned about several outstanding warrants in Mecklenburg County.

Hart faces charges including:

Felony attempted first-degree murder

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony conspiracy

Four counts of felony discharge of a weapon into an occupied property

Felony accessory after the fact

The deputy arrested Hart and transported her to the Iredell County Detention Center. Hart was issued a $1 million secured bond.