CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Harris Teeter LLC is among several companies facing a class action lawsuit in federal court in Maryland claiming they sold oral nasal decongestants with phenylephrine that they knew did not work.

The lawsuit, filed in late October, includes Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Inc., Kenvue Inc., Proctor & Gamble Co., and Foundation Consumer BRands, LLC.

According to court documents, there were more than 250 different phenylephrine-based decongestants accounting for 241.6 million sales in 2022 for $1.7 billion.

The stores and companies continued to produce and sell the drug despite knowing they were not effective when taken orally for nasal decongestion, the lawsuit claims.