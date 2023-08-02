KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 70-year-old Harrisburg woman died Tuesday in a multi-car wreck in Cleveland County early Tuesday morning.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred north of Exit 5 (Dixon School Road). The agency said the wreck involved four vehicles.

A tractor-trailer slowed as it approached a lane closure due to roadway construction. Two other cars, a Kia and a Tesla, also neared the construction zone.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

NCSHP said the tractor-trailer collided with the Kia, and the Kia hit the Tesla. The Kia collided with the tractor-trailer. In the final impact, the tractor-trailer and the Kia came to rest in the right southbound I-85 lane.

During the collisions, the Tesla ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a guard rail. Another tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest partially in the right southbound lane of I-85.

The Kia driver, identified as 70-year-old Arlene Bulanda, died at the scene. Emergency personnel took three occupants in the Telsa to Atrium Cleveland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of both tractor-trailers did not suffer injuries.

N.C. State Highway Patrol took Alexander Feldman, of Hallandale, Fla., into custody and charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle at the scene.

The collision investigation is still ongoing at this time.