WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — For Ben and Leslie Branch Bloodworth, 2019 featured quite a high note.

“The lows are low, but the highs are even higher,” Leslie said.

About mid-way through the year, the couple learned their family was growing.

“I was ecstatic, we were trying for quite a long time,” Ben added.

An ultrasound would soon reveal their family wasn’t only getting larger; it was doubling.

“The tech said, ‘oh there’s two!’ And Ben’s like, ‘oh there’s two hands?’ And she was like, ‘no, two babies,’” Leslie joked.

But around week 25, the lows started to surface.

“I just felt awful and then out of nowhere I started having contractions, just premature labor they couldn’t stop,” Leslie said.

The couple spent several hours in the hospital, but once Leslie sent Ben home to get some rest, things progressed rapidly.

“Literally I walk in the door, she calls me, and she says, ‘I think my water just broke,’” he recalled.

Ben was back at the hospital within minutes. Doctors were already preparing Leslie for an emergency C-section.

“It was the scariest moment of my life when they said, ‘it’s time.’ There was just all of the ER team, all of the OR team, it was 20 people probably,” Ben said.

“Before we knew it, we had our little two-pound babies whisked away to the NICU,” Leslie said.

They were told their sons – Emory and Marty – would remain there until their due date.

“We were like, ‘their due date? That’s like three-and-a-half months from now,’” Leslie exclaimed.

The lows were about to get lower.

“About a week after they’re born, they usually do an ultrasound of the head,” Leslie said, through tears. “And Marty’s was great, it was normal, and then Emory, he had a very bad brain bleed.”

Emory had experienced a stroke affecting the right side of his brain and needed neurosurgery.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen next, how it’s going to affect his life,” Leslie added.

The first surgery was performed to relieve pressure and fluid. The second, which came when he was about three months old, was for a shunt.

“Once it was done you realize how much better he felt and how much better he did,” Leslie said.

Emory was lucky to have survived. Had it not been for medical advancements and organizations supporting them, Leslie said, he may not have.

“Definitely. I mean, there’s a lot of things, like I said, that the March of Dimes supported and have helped discover, she added. “Things that enable them to get off the breathing tube, and the ventilator, from day one with minimal breathing support was pretty amazing.”

“They didn’t come home at the same time,” Ben said. “Marty came home first.”

Around the beginning of the pandemic, the family was finally under their own, one roof.

“You wait so long for that, for that moment,” Leslie said. “As long as that whole process was, it quickly became they’re just like any other baby, at home, and we’re finally here and that NICU memory is far behind us.”

Today, the boys are in preschool together.

“Emory has had an unbelievable journey. He’s gone through more than anybody should ever have to go through,” ben said. “We were told some scary things, but he’s walking, he’s talking, he’s just getting started.”

Their parents, meanwhile, are continuing to thank everyone who made it possible.

“The Ronald McDonald House, the March of Dimes, there’s lots of people that want to help you and you might not know how,” Leslie said. “But when they reach out to you, definitely accept that.”