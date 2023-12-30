COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — There is currently a heavy police presence in response to a shooting in Colfax.

Guilford County EMS has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area.

Police tape can be seen around a Sheetz location in the area.

EMS says that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

On Saturday evening, police sent out a blue alert announcing that they are searching for two suspects in a black Chevy Equinox.

The suspects are described as two Black men in their early to mid-20s.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and green/gray toboggan. The other suspect was wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweatpants with tennis shoes.

Police say that the suspects were seen heading westbound on Interstate 40.

The suspect vehicle, the black Chevy Equinox, has a North Carolina license plate with the tag “KKA-4332.” The vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Simmons with the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or email ncic@greensboro-nc.gov.

This is a developing story.