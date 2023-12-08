(WGHP) — How affordable is the Tar Heel State?
There are some places, mostly small towns and suburbs of cities, with relatively low costs of living.
Researchers at Niche, which is a ranking and review site, released a comprehensive assessment of the affordability across North Carolina.
A location’s food and fuel costs and median tax rates were taken into consideration to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.
Click here to learn more about the methodology.
Researchers with Niche consider these locations to be the top 25 places in the Tar Heel State with the lowest cost of living.
1.) White Plains
2.) Gamewell
3.) South Henderson
4.) Flat Rock
5.) La Grange
6.) East Spencer
7.) Connelly Springs
8.) Salem
9.) Valdese
10.) Drexel
11.) Haw River
12.) Welcome
13.) Mulberry
14.) Pleasant Garden
15.) Faith
16.) McLeansville
17.) Sawmills
18.) Elroy
19.) Biscoe
20.) Fairplains
21.) Troy
22.) Mayodan
23.) Wallburg
24.) Spindale
25.) Tyro