HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people from around the world attend High Point Furniture Market.

The event is not open to the public, but a few students from High Point Central High School got the opportunity to visit the market and even learn from a celebrity. The students are part of a new woodworking program at their school.

Members of the Market Authority invited them to come to a demonstration with HGTV star Ben Napier. He and his wife renovate homes and build furniture for the hit show “Home Town.” Napier showed the students basic woodworking skills and talked about future careers in construction and furniture.

He told Shannon Smith this was special to him because he graduated from high school just down the road in Rockingham County.