HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died following being pulled from a house fire.

On Wednesday, the High Point Fire Department came to a house fire on the 400 block of Burge Place.

They found Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, inside of the home and badly burned. He was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators later discovered that Noriega suffered injuries that were not solely related to the fire. As a result, the High Point Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Police say that they are now investigating Noriega’s death as a homicide.

Investigators are now seeking information about the trailer pictured below:

If you have information about the trailer please contact police immediately. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

There is no further information available at this time.