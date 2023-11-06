HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new pavement preservation treatment plan that High Point road crews are working on is saving money.

Roads will have more durability throughout the years.

You might start noticing pink roads in High Point. That is what’s called Reclamite.

The chemical coat serves as an extra layer of reinforcement for neighborhood streets, helping asphalt streets last longer.

“It looks great. It looks like they did a nice job, so that makes me happy as a homeowner,” High Point resident Jennifer Jones said.

It’s the first time the city of High Point has tried out this new road project for streets that were resurfaced a few years ago.

“Very pleased to see the effort that the city is taking to make sure our roads and everything are safe,” High Point resident Brenda Deets said.

This new method helps ease the rising cost of asphalt and the decrease in asphalt durability.

“In terms of planning for future resurfacing projects, we have definitely seen the increased levels that has affected our ability to go out and resurface streets that we feel need to be repaved,” Public Services Manager for the City of High Point Justin Gray said.

The city plan is to cover 82 roads, and it could take about three weeks for the project to be complete.

High Point city leaders say the ongoing project is cheaper and faster than repaving roads.

“Any way that you keep costs low for the city is going to help in other areas, so I’m glad they aren’t spending three, four or five times more on … laying new asphalt down,” Jones said.

If you want to know which roads are being treated, click here.