RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Holly Springs man will spend decades prison after a jury convicted him for sex crimes involving minors, according to court records.

Richard Kelton was charged in Oct. 2020 with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. According to arrest warrants, those crimes happened in April 2012 and May 2019 days before his arrest.

The 39-year-old man Kelton was also charged in Jan. 2021 with statutory sex offense of child by an adult.

According to court records, Kelton’s trial began on May 8 and concluded on May 17.

He was found guilty by a jury of sexual offense of a child, statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

For the sexual offense on Aug. 10, 2013, Judge A. Graham Shirley sentenced Kelton to a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of 35 years in prison. According to court records, Kelton received zero days for time served, will register as a sex offender and was ordered not to contact the victim.

Kelton will serve between 25 to 35 years in prison for sexual offense of a child by an adult that occurred on May 1, 2019 and will receive no credit for time served. Court records indicate that he will register as a sex offender and cannot contact the victim.

He will each serve between 16 to 29 months in prison for indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents and received no credit for time served. Kelton was ordered not to contact the victims and will register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Kelton’s total prison time calculates to a minimum of 52 years and eight months in prison and a maximum of 78 years and 10 months in prison.

According to an appellate document, Kelton’s attorney appealed the convictions on May 18.