NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The hosts of a homecoming party have been charged in a deadly wreck involving underage drinking, state investigators with the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency announced this week.

Shelby residents Brandon Powell, 39, and Leslie Powell, 44, are charged with aiding and abetting a person under the age of 21 in possessing alcohol. Boiling Springs resident Staci Crosby, 27, faces similar charges in the deadly wreck.

A 20-year-old who was not identified by state law enforcement officials was killed on September 23rd in a single-vehicle wreck in Rutherford County. An initial investigation suspected impairment and alcoholic beverages were found in his truck. A further investigation revealed the victim had attended a homecoming party at the Powell’s residence where underage drinking took place.