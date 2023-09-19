HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to the deadliest events in American history, just how many North Carolinians were lost?

The History Channel published a list of the 12 deadliest events in United States history, including the COVID-19 pandemic, both World Wars and the Civil War. The death tolls in these events range from around 2,400 to over a million American lives.

While two events, the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and the Galveston Hurricane of 1900, likely did not claim any North Carolinian lives, 10 of the events on the list are estimated to have killed more than 100,000 North Carolina residents in total among the millions of Americans who died.

Many numbers are simply estimates. The NCDHHS stopped publicly tracking COVID-19 deaths on their dashboard as of May 10, 2023, which means the figure is higher than the number given. The historical data provided by NCDHHS for North Carolina's AIDS deaths only goes back to 1987, the year that then-President Ronald Reagan finally spoke publically about the virus, due to changes in codes used by the state, so deaths from the first six years of the AIDS epidemic are not calculated into the total.

Additionally, figures for the death toll in Pearl Harbor didn't always include the home states of soldiers who were killed or missing. However, over the years, more identifying information has surfaced for victims of the attack.

In 2021, a sailor who was killed in Pearl Harbor was identified as North Carolina man Edward E. Talbert and laid to rest in Albermarle in March 2022.

The Civil War was the deadliest historical event for North Carolinians, with an estimated 40,000 lives lost.

Of these events, North Carolina lost the fewest number of residents in the 9/11 attacks with three victims out of the thousands lost. Among them was Sandy Bradshaw, who grew up in Randolph County and was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 93. She and 39 other passengers and crew died when that flight crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The other two deaths were men working at the Pentagon: Christopher Burford, a Navy electronics technician, and Eric Cranford, a naval aviator working under the chief of naval operations.