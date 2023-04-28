LANDIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash impacted I-85 South traffic in Landis Friday morning for a brief period of time.

The Rowan County crash is in Landis at Exit 68 and N.C. DOT officials cleared the accident just after 6 a.m.

Also, a hubcap or other road obstruction caused delays near Exit 36 on I-77 Friday. Officials said it appeared just before 5 a.m. N.C. DOT officials said lanes were back to normal after 6 a.m.

Heavy rains Thursday caused a multitude of wrecks in the Charlotte area. One wreck near the N.C./S.C. border claimed the lives of two people, including a Charlotte man.