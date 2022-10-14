RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Randleman police say a man charged with murder is accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death.

Before the suspect, identified as David James Alexandro Rosales, 26, did that, officers said he rammed his roommate’s car into a car that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in.

“This is not a common situation,” said Sgt. Micah Lowe with Randleman Police Department. “I can say as a father, I hate to ever have to experience what he’s going through.”

“I said ‘are you going to be alright?’ She said ‘yeah, I think so. I’ve known him for a long time,'” Glenda Knul said.

David James Alexandro Rosales

Knul couldn’t sleep Wednesday night knowing someone brutally murdered her long-time friend and neighbor 44-year-old Katie Bishop.

She lives in one of the apartments above Bishop in the 100 block of Reece Court in Randleman.

When she didn’t see Bishop or her car at the complex, she called her sister thinking the worst.

Knul says she heard sounds coming from Bishop’s apartment Sunday night. At first, she didn’t think much of it because she says she had heard the two argue before.

She tells FOX8 she went to check on her downstairs, and Rosales opened the door blocking it with his body.

She says as she was heading upstairs, he put pillows by the window to block her view.

“I wish I had said…something. I came back…and I couldn’t get it off my mind,” Knul said.

Asheboro police say this complicated story all unfolded Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m.

They responded to East Pritchard and Farr Streets in the city about a fight. When they got there, they saw two vehicles with damage and three people arguing.

They say Rosales purposely rammed Bishop’s car into a car his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in, and he was arrested.

“Asheboro police have informed Randleman police officers that Rosales, who was in their custody at the time, had informed them he had murdered a Katie Bishop,” Sgt. Lowe said.

When Randleman officers got to the Academy Apartments, they knocked on the unit. When no one answered, they made entry through a window to get inside.

That’s when they found Bishop’s body in a closet.

“It appeared Bishop was stabbed and beaten to death by a blunt object,” Sgt, Lowe said.

“The neighbors next door heard him beating her to death,” Knul said.

Knul doesn’t understand why someone Bishop helped out and called a friend would kill her.

“She had a boyfriend, and I think they lived in Asheboro. The dude had the apartment to himself,” she said.

She says Bishop was a sweet person and would do anything to help someone out.

Bishop’s family wasn’t ready to go on camera, but her aunt sent this statement:

“Katie was so full of life. Making friends came easy for her. She loved her cats, even had a pet rat. This comes as a terrible shock that anyone could do such an awful thing to such a sweet young woman. This is hard on her dad as she was an only child. We’re all in shock. It’s just going to take a long time to get over this. She was loved by her family and friends.” Shirley Orange, Bishop’s aunt

Rosales has been charged with murder and is being held at the Randolph County Jail without bond.

The motive of the murder is being investigated.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case.