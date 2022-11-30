KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After shopping for Christmas gifts on Friday, Laura Keen, of Winston-Salem, and her boyfriend stopped for gas when their truck’s low fuel light lit up, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We would never have won that if that gas light had not gone off,” said Keen on Monday as she collected the prize.

Keen’s bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville.

“I was screaming,” Keen said. “He was screaming. We both were screaming. We were just in shock.”

When Keen arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $426,069.

She said she planned to “be smart” with her winnings and may use some to take a small vacation.