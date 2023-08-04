DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegally over-height vehicle struck and damaged a bridge in Dunn, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported.

The N.C. Department of Transportation closed the Pope Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Dunn after it was struck. The department said the vehicle was going north at the time. A spokesperson told CBS 17 the vehicle hit the bridge without stopping.

The vehicle and driver are unknown. While they do not know when the incident happened, they believe it may have happened within the past week.

The impact damaged the bridge’s steel girders. NCDOT said they closed the bridge as a precaution until the damage can be inspected and officials can determine the next steps.

There is a detour using the next exit north at U.S. 421, which is Exit 73.

NCDOT said the Pope Road bridge (Exit 72) has a low clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches. They said it has been struck several times in the past, most recently in May when NCDOT made repairs to the bridge.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced with a taller structure as part of the ongoing I-95 widening project. Under that project, crews will widen the interstate from its present four lanes to a total of eight lanes. NCDOT will replace six interchanges with new overpasses, loops, and ramps that meet modern standards.

The widening project is budgeted at ​$708.9 million. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.