RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who was impaired crashed at an exit along westbound Interstate 440 Tuesday night in Raleigh, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 10:55 p.m. at the ramp for Jones Franklin Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash happened while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was chasing a group of motorcyclists, Raleigh police said. According to Sgt. Morrison, the motorcyclist who crashed sustained minor injuries and was impaired at the time of the crash.

The single-motorcyclist wreck took place at Exit 1-C for Jones Franklin Road. This exit was closed late Tuesday night after the wreck before reopening early Wednesday morning, according to the NCDOT.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.