RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a person who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

They said the incident happened at the intersection of Hillsborough St. at Boylan Ave.

The person who was hit has been taken to the hospital, according to officers.

The parade was stopped while crews responded and has now been cancelled, according to CBS 17’s crews at the scene.

Raleigh police, fire trucks and EMS were seen surrounding one of the trucks that was in the parade.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Crime scene tape had also been put up.

Before the incident happened, CBS 17’s crews said they heard a truck driver yell that he couldn’t stop because something was wrong with his brakes, and then saw that truck hit somebody.

Afterward, they said they talked to a group of dancers who were crying and said their float was right in front of the scene.

One dancer with C C & Co Dance Complex, a dance school in Raleigh, said her group was in the parade when a truck started honking and they were pushed out of the way.

She said she was shaking, and one of the moms said she was terrified.

Police say they continue to investigate.

They ask drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

They plan to provide additional information as the investigation continues.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.