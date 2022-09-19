CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness following recent cases of West Nile virus across the state.

The four reported human cases of West Nile Virus are double the average number of cases at this point in the year, NCDHHS said.

The average number of cases by the end of August each year is two.

While the majority of people who become infected with WNV usually experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, about 20 percent of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, health officials said.

In about one percent of infections, WNV causes serious conditions, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord), and meningoencephalitis (inflammation of the brain and surrounding tissues), NCDHHS said.

Health officials said WNV can lead to death in some cases.



Detecting a number of West Nile virus infections is a reminder to take precautions, especially because there are two months of active transmission season ahead of us. People should take precautions when outside to wear mosquito repellent and by emptying standing water on their property to reduce mosquito breeding near their homes. Michael Doyle, State Public Health Entomologist



Fall is the time of year when most cases of mosquito-borne illnesses are reported, and with already higher-than-average cases, NCDHHS recommends the following precautions: