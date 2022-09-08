RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman faces two felony charges after investigators say she made false statements about a car wreck to Nationwide in order to collect on a car insurance claim.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Wednesday that Athenia Renee Singletary, 52, is charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

A criminal summons says she filed a fraudulent claim about how the crash occurred on Nov. 1, 2021, and added a witness who was not at the scene of the wreck.

Causey says his department has “beefed up its fraud-fighting staff in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”