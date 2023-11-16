STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eleven people have been arrested in a drug sting that led to the seizure of around $95,500 worth of drugs and $1,919 in cash, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the investigation began in July 2023, when the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Special Agents started digging into crystal methamphetamine distribution within Statesville and other places in Iredell County.

From July to November, the ACE team and SBI agents bought approximately 1,600 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 3.760 grams of cocaine from 53-year-old William Miller, authorities claim.

Undercover investigators say they were able to identify several other people who were visiting Miller’s residence on East Raleigh Avenue in Statesville to buy drugs. Those individuals were stopped after visiting Miller, and those found to have controlled substances were arrested.

William Miller (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

On November 9, authorities say they arrested William T. Miller after his home was searched with a warrant. Miller is being held on a $6.5 million secured bond at the Iredell County Detention Center. He is charged with the following:

Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Possession

Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Sell

Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Possession

Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Sell

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Sell or Deliver Cocaine

Devin Tomlin (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, 29-year-old Devin D’Andrae Allen Tomlin of Stokes Street in Statesville was identified as Miller’s meth supplier. He is being held on a $3 million secured bond on the following:

Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Trafficking by Possession

Trafficking by Transport

Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Javon Sherrill (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

In addition to active warrants, investigators say 42-year-old Javon Donte Sherrill of Douglas Street in Statesville was charged with the following:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Residence for a Controlled Substance(s)

Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Gerri Martin (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say 37-year-old Gerri Campbell Martin of Kennington Lane in Statesville is being held on a $300,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Trafficking by Possession or Transport

Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Jimmy Martin (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Martin of Kennington Lane in Statesville is being held on a $140,000 secured bond for the following:

Trafficking by Possession or Transport

Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Traci Call (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Traci L. Call of Lakeview Drive in Statesville is in the custody of the NC Department of Adult Corrections for a probation violation. She is charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Timmy Sharpe (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, 52-year-old Timmy Ray Sharpe of Hobbs Lane in Mooresville is being held on a $30,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Trafficking by Possession or Transport

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Danielle Allen (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say 26-year-old Danielle Nicole Allen of Hobbs Lane in Mooresville is being held on a $30,000 secured bond for the following:

Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Trafficking by Possession or Transport

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Lauren Rowland (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 32-year-old Lauren Rowland of Doubletree Drive in Statesville is being held on a $15,000 secured bond for the following:

Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Amber Perry (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, 37-year-old Amber Walker Perry of Kelly Street in Statesville is being held on a $450,000 secured bond. She is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine

Trafficking by Possession or Transport

Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance

Lisa Whitaker (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 39-year-old Lisa Cheri Whitaker of Friendship Road in Stateville is being held on a $20,000 secured bond for the following:

Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance

In total, deputies say they seized about 1,899 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 6.620 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $95,500. In addition to the $1,919 in cash, two vehicles and a small amount of marijuana were also seized.

“We will continue to send a message that Iredell County is not a safe or profitable place to sell drugs because we will continue to target these individuals,” Sheriff Campbell said in a statement.