STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eleven people have been arrested in a drug sting that led to the seizure of around $95,500 worth of drugs and $1,919 in cash, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the investigation began in July 2023, when the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Special Agents started digging into crystal methamphetamine distribution within Statesville and other places in Iredell County.
From July to November, the ACE team and SBI agents bought approximately 1,600 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 3.760 grams of cocaine from 53-year-old William Miller, authorities claim.
Undercover investigators say they were able to identify several other people who were visiting Miller’s residence on East Raleigh Avenue in Statesville to buy drugs. Those individuals were stopped after visiting Miller, and those found to have controlled substances were arrested.
On November 9, authorities say they arrested William T. Miller after his home was searched with a warrant. Miller is being held on a $6.5 million secured bond at the Iredell County Detention Center. He is charged with the following:
- Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Possession
- Three Counts of Level 1 Trafficking by Sell
- Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Possession
- Six Counts of Level 2 Trafficking by Sell
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Sell or Deliver Cocaine
According to officials, 29-year-old Devin D’Andrae Allen Tomlin of Stokes Street in Statesville was identified as Miller’s meth supplier. He is being held on a $3 million secured bond on the following:
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession
- Trafficking by Transport
- Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a School
In addition to active warrants, investigators say 42-year-old Javon Donte Sherrill of Douglas Street in Statesville was charged with the following:
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Residence for a Controlled Substance(s)
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
Officials say 37-year-old Gerri Campbell Martin of Kennington Lane in Statesville is being held on a $300,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
According to authorities, 37-year-old Jimmy Wayne Martin of Kennington Lane in Statesville is being held on a $140,000 secured bond for the following:
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
Deputies say Traci L. Call of Lakeview Drive in Statesville is in the custody of the NC Department of Adult Corrections for a probation violation. She is charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
According to officials, 52-year-old Timmy Ray Sharpe of Hobbs Lane in Mooresville is being held on a $30,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Authorities say 26-year-old Danielle Nicole Allen of Hobbs Lane in Mooresville is being held on a $30,000 secured bond for the following:
- Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Deputies say 32-year-old Lauren Rowland of Doubletree Drive in Statesville is being held on a $15,000 secured bond for the following:
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
According to authorities, 37-year-old Amber Walker Perry of Kelly Street in Statesville is being held on a $450,000 secured bond. She is charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to Traffic Crystal Methamphetamine
- Trafficking by Possession or Transport
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance
Deputies say 39-year-old Lisa Cheri Whitaker of Friendship Road in Stateville is being held on a $20,000 secured bond for the following:
- Conspiracy to Distribute Crystal Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle for Distributing a Controlled Substance
In total, deputies say they seized about 1,899 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 6.620 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $95,500. In addition to the $1,919 in cash, two vehicles and a small amount of marijuana were also seized.
“We will continue to send a message that Iredell County is not a safe or profitable place to sell drugs because we will continue to target these individuals,” Sheriff Campbell said in a statement.