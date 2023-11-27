STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after breaking into and stealing about $425 worth of items from a Dollar General, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded on Sunday, Nov. 26, to the store at 2147 Old Mountain Road in reference to a burglar alarm activation.

Deputies found the door insecure and no one inside. Surveillance cameras showed two suspects inside the store gathering items before leaving out of the front door.

A canine was deployed was tracked half a mile finding multiple items of evidence. The suspects were found running in the wooded area by the store and were taken into custody without incident.

The male suspect gave an invalid name but was later identified as 18-year-old Jesse James Asbury of Denton, N.C. Officials say the other suspect was a juvenile female who was reported missing days prior out of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Asbury was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was placed under a $5,000 secured bond for the charges of:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Misdemeanor resisting a public officer

Officials contacted Juvenile Justice who issued a secured custody order for the female. She was then taken to the Alexander County Juvenile Center.