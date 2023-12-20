STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been charged after breaking into a home that was under renovation and stealing from it, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at a residence on Deer Creek Trail in Statesville.

Some of the stolen items included appliances, tools and other personal belongings totaling more than $11,000, officials said.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from neighbors and witnesses. The footage shows two suspects, identified as Christopher Cole Jarvis, 27, and Travis David Reed, 26, in a gray Nissan truck.

Detectives found both suspects and were able to recover $8,913 worth of the stolen property, which was then returned to the owner.

Jarvis and Reed were each charged with:

3 counts of felony breaking and entering

3 counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

1 count of conspiracy to comment felony larceny

Reed was also charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was arrested on Dec. 17 and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $12,000 secured bond. Jarvis was arrested on Dec. 13 and was issued no bond due to being out on bond for pending charges.