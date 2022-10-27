Details are extremely limited; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a dump truck collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on the 800 block of River Highway near Perth Road.

Investigation revealed a car and an industrial dump truck collided.

The only occupant of the car, Cunningham, was rushed to CMC Main in Charlotte to be treated for life-threatening injuries; the truck driver did not have any injuries that required treatment.

Cunningham died from her injuries at CMC.

This incident remains under investigation.