This car drove into the Verizon store in Statesville Wednesday. (Statesville Police Dept.)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old woman drove her car into a Verizon store Wednesday morning, according to Statesville Police.

The incident occurred at 9:29 a.m. Sept. 13, at the store located off U.S. 21 at 1025 Glenway Drive.

Upon immediate arrival at the scene, SPD said officers discovered that a 2013 Chevrolet Cruise had collided with the Verizon building.

Officers say both the driver and passenger informed emergency personnel on the scene that they had not sustained any injuries as a result of the accident. However, a Verizon employee who was present near the point of impact was transported to the Iredell Memorial Hospital’s emergency room due to minor injuries.

One employee was injured from debris after the car entered the store. (Statesville Police Dept.)

The employee was not directly struck by the vehicle, but sustained injuries caused by flying debris resulting from the collision.

The Statesville Fire Department conducted an investigation to ensure the structural integrity of the building remained intact. They also played a pivotal role in safely removing the vehicle from inside the structure.

At the time of this report, no charges are being sought in connection with the incident.