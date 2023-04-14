MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a stolen vehicle was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate-77 while running from authorities, Mooresville Police said.

The incident began at 1:49 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the area of Bluefield Road. Officers responded to the scene to try to find a vehicle with a stolen license plate. As Mooresville officers arrived, they found the vehicle in question on Carriage Club Drive and tried to pull it over.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Charlotte, authorities said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and fled southbound on Interstate-77 between Exit 36 and Exit 35. The vehicle slowed down and then abruptly stopped in the southbound HOV lane, police said.

Mooresville Police said that’s when two men got out of the vehicle and ran away from officers. The passenger, who has not been taken into custody, fled southbound on I-77. The driver jumped across the concrete barrier of the toll lanes and was hit by a vehicle in the northbound HOV lane, police explained.

The driver of the stolen vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the suspect were not injured.

The Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol continue to search for the second suspect at this time. This fatal accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call 704-664-3311.