MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Discussions about a roadway that connects I-77 to I-85 in Mooresville started more than 14 years ago. On Tuesday, town board members are set to vote on a contract that will move the project forward significantly.

After two bidding processes over the past year, town leaders have chosen K. West Group LLC to construct phase one of the East-West Connector for $29,753,500.

Phase one connects I-77 at Langtree Road to Highway 115.

“My engineers at the town have already told me that we vote on it Tuesday, I’ll sign the document before we walk out of the room that night, and we’re going to get started in January,” said Mayor Chris Carney.

Back in 2019, the initial cost estimate for phase one was around $21.7 million. Now, town leaders anticipate phase one will cost more than $38 million. Board members say many of the delays on the project had to do with finding additional funding sources to make up the difference in the original cost estimate.

“Much like everywhere, cost of construction has just gone up so much in our whole country,” said Carney.

Though initial grants stipulated that phase one of the project had to be completed by 2025, Carney says the town was granted an extension. Town engineers believe the project will now finish in the Fall of 2026.

Though residents say traffic in Mooresville is already overwhelming, Carney says the East-West Connector will alleviate the burden while allowing additional development in the Langtree Road corridor.

“People forget how much developable corporate land is in that area still. We probably have $1.5 billion of current corporations there, and you’re talking about the ability to add several more billion,” he said.

Once the bid is awarded, town leaders say they plan to hold community meetings with stakeholders who will be affected by the years-long construction.