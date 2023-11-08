MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed man has died after he was shot multiple times by an officer outside a Mooresville hospital early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident began at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Officers responded to the hospital for reports of a man, identified as Robert William Berry, 56, who told hospital staff he was “planning to do harm to himself in his vehicle in the facility parking lot.”

Hospital security observed the man placing a firearm in his pocket before leaving the facility.

As Mooresville officers arrived at the hospital, they saw Berry in the parking lot, outside of his vehicle, holding a firearm. Mooresville Police said responding officers told Berry to drop the weapon multiple times. Berry initially listened, placing the gun on the ground.

Mooresville Police said Berry then picked up the firearm and posed a threat to the responding officers. The officers responded, with one officer’s service weapon fired five times, they said.

Berry sustained multiple injuries and died while receiving medical care, police said.

Per protocol, the Mooresville officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this deadly officer-involved shooting.