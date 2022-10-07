MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after seriously injuring a construction worker in a Mooresville hit-and-run Friday, Oct. 7, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

(Courtesy: Mooresville Police Department)

Justin Terry, 18, of Silver Creek, Georgia, is charged with hit and run involving injury and failure to maintain lane control.

The incident happened around 10:55 a.m. on Highway 150 at Perth Road.

Police say a utility worker was doing work on the shoulder of Highway 150 and was hit by Terry’s white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck.

Investigation revealed Terry ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and hit the worker (who was wearing his reflective safety vest), nearly striking several others in that area. He then fled the scene traveling west.

The worker suffered severe injuries to his lower leg and was rushed to the hospital; he is expected to recover.

Witnesses were able to take pictures of the license plate; officers called the business that owned the truck, got in touch with Terry, and convinced him to return to the scene.

Terry is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.