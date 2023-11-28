IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been charged with felony first-degree murder after shooting another man twice in the chest at a makeshift gun range, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the area of Nance Farm Road near Mooresville.

Deputies said David Shane Nance was located at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, which appeared to be a makeshift gun range on private property, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the 911 caller, Herbert Mark Potts, 63, identified himself as the shooter in this incident. Following an interview with Potts, he told police the deadly shooting happened during an argument between himself and Nance.

An autopsy was done several days later and it was determined that Nance had died from two gunshot wounds to the chest. Potts was subsequently charged with murder in this case.

Potts was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27, at his home. He’s currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.