STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One day after an early morning fire destroyed three buildings in historic downtown Statesville, shop owners are cleaning up.

Three business owners woke up Wednesday without a place to go to work. While their neighbors were more fortunate, they too are still dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

A stream of murky water runs along the sidewalk – its origin: the basements of business untouched by Tuesday’s flames.

One day after an early morning fire in Downtown Stateville destroyed three historic buildings, surrounding businesses are cleaning up.



Basements are flooded, stores smell of smoke, & multiple are without power @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/obKDO0r3wl — Taylor Young (@TaylorYoungNews) April 26, 2023

“The water is carrying that smoke because you can just smelt it,” owner of Statesville Jewelry and Loan John Marshall said.

Tuesday, Marshall woke up to a call from his alarm company saying his block is in flames.

“My wife asked me, ‘What I am going to do?’ and I said, ‘I am not going to go. There is nothing that I can do. I will be in the way. All I can do is hope and pray that it doesn’t get to us,’” he said.

The flames never reached his store, but the water used to put out the fire quickly filled his basement.

“I was told that the city poured more than a million gallons of water on those buildings, so all of that water is slowly migrating. So, as we pump, more water is pouring into our basement,” Marshall said.

“We don’t know what is ruined and what is not, it’s kind of a waiting game,” owner of AJ’s Heavenly Discount Jammie Fogle said.

Fogle is also dealing with water damage, not only to her store’s basement but to the entire shop.

“It came through the walls. So, a lot of the stuff that we had on the wall, clothes, pictures, books, mirrors,” she said.

Fogle opened her store nearly three years ago, naming it after her son.

“Anthony is usually here every day, and everyone knows that he is here. They can come in and see him,” Fogle said.

Wednesday, he was back at home. The discount store is closed with no power, severe smoke damage, and no concrete plans for reopening.

“We are going to open back up; we just don’t know when. We just want to continue to do what we do here and help everybody else out,” Fogle said.

While some businesses continue to pick up the pieces, the community is working on relocating the other three businesses that are without a building.

The executive director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation told Queen City News at least one business has found a potential space.

“Do we endure? Are we strong? Yeah, we will make it. We will make it,” Marshall said.