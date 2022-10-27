MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A battle in Mooresville between a beloved open-air market and the town government has forced the market to close two months before the end of its season.

The Town of Mooresville says Josh’s Farmers Market violates their new town ordinances, adopted in Feb. 2022.

The market unofficially started in 1990, when 10-year-old Josh Graham sold produce out of a wheelbarrow along Williamson Road. It eventually became what it is today: a large open-air market selling everything from fresh, locally-grown produce to fresh seafood and outdoor furniture.

“Josh’s is an establishment. It’s a landmark in Mooresville. And we all love the openness of the market,” said regular customer Cheryl Peterson.

The problem arises in classifying what type of business Josh’s actually is. In Mooresville’s new ordinance, the market, which operates from April through December, cannot be classified as an Outdoor Seasonal Market because it is open longer than 120 days out of the year. Town leaders also say the market cannot be classified under the Farmers Market category because it sells non-agricultural goods like sheds and outdoor furniture.

“We did drop the buildings. The furniture is being phased out just to try to accommodate that, but they’re still not wanting to put us in the farmer’s market category,” said owner Josh Graham.

Instead, the town wants to classify Josh’s as a Retail Establishment, similar to pharmacies and clothing stores. That would require the market to have a permanent structure and only allow them to use 20 percent of their gross square footage for outdoor sales.

“To me, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Graham. “It makes much more sense to put us in a Farmer’s Market category that the [Unified Development Ordinance] clearly states is legal than put us in a retail sales category and make us go into a full-fledged indoor facility.”

Graham began working with the town in 2020 to find a permanent home for his business. He purchased a four-and-a-half-acre parcel of land along Williamson Road, less than a mile from where he currently operates. While he worked to get permitting underway, the town granted him a one-year temporary contract to operate his market at the Lowe’s YMCA on Joe V Knox Ave.

Since then, the contract and a 120-day extension the town granted have expired. But Graham says only having one year to purchase property, get all permitting done, and build a permanent structure was an unrealistic timeline that he didn’t realize until he got into the weeds of the work.

He says all permitting was delayed while a traffic impact study was conducted. Once the traffic study was completed, Graham realized the road access to his new property would be extremely limited until the Williamson Road Widening Project, set to begin in 2024, is completed. Therefore, in a tough business decision, he decided to wait to build his new home until the road project was finished and his customers could more easily access his property.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, town officials said they sent a courtesy letter to the Lowe’s YMCA in August to notify them that Josh’s Farmers Market was violating their UDO. On September 9, the town sent Lowe’s YMCA an official notice that they violated allowing Josh’s to operate on their property.

If the violations were not resolved within 15 days, fines would incur.

Since then, the town has cited Lowe’s YMCA for 14 violations and levied a $1,400 fine, which has been paused pending the outcome of litigation between the town and Graham’s lawyers.

In their statement, the town said, “These fines are incrementally increasing to encourage compliance, and property owners are notified of the fine amount prior to fines being incurred.”

According to the staff at Josh’s Farmers Market, these fines could reach up to $7,000 per day.

Graham says he is under an agreement with Lowe’s YMCA to pay the fines himself.

Though Lowe’s YMCA has been supportive of Josh’s staying on its property, and has even asked the town to allow it to remain there until the end of its season, they ultimately agreed with Graham that his last day on the property would be October 31.

A petition that asks the town to allow the market to continue operating under its open-air model has already gained more than 3,000 signatures. But in its statement, the town said, “over time, Josh’s Farmers Market has grown from a temporary produce stand to a full-fledged retail business selling a variety of products outside of outdoor seasonal sales limitations…To continue sales of products falling outside of outdoor seasonal sales limitations, Josh’s will require a permanent retail sales facility that meets town requirements like all other retail businesses.”

As of now, Graham is still determining where he will operate for his Christmas Tree season, though he says he’s already been contacted by two neighboring towns about opening the same open-air model he currently uses.

The town statement, posted on Facebook, has more than 500 comments, most in support of allowing the market to stay in its current open-air model. Josh’s regulars say they hope everyone can come to an agreement sooner rather than later.

“It’s local. It’s fresh. There’s no reason – it doesn’t hurt anything. And I’m angry,” said customer Gwenna Oglesby.