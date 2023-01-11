IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months.
Following interviews and obtaining information related to the case, Ghiraldi was arrested and faces charges including felony indecent liberties with a child.
He has a criminal history including fraud and drug-related charges and is a verified ‘Bloods’ gang member, the sheriff’s office said.
