IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies say they’re looking for an escaped Caldwell County Correctional inmate Tuesday morning.

Matthew Brown

Authorities say they have information that Matthew Neil Brown, who escaped from the Lenoir facility on Monday, could be around Belle Meade Avenue in the western part of the county.

When deputies arrived in the area, they saw a person matching his description. They set up a perimeter with drones and are tracking the man with canine units.

According to correctional officials, Brown is serving a prison term for possession of stolen goods.

Brown is as a white, 37-year-old man. He is 5-foot-6 with black hair and a beard.

Other law enforcement agencies are also assisting in this effort.