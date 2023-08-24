STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The cause of a massive fire in downtown Statesville in April has been declared as ‘undetermined’ by the Statesville Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined following an extensive investigation.

The large downtown fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the 100 block of S. Center Street and W. Broad Street in Statesville.

Queen City News drone

Queen City News drone

(Photo courtesy of Kent Greene, Iredell County Director of Fire Services & Emergency Management)

As crews arrived at the scene, they observed heavy smoke and flames coming from several buildings. Neighboring agencies were called in to help, and about 75 emergency personnel were at the scene of the fire. By 5:30 a.m. that morning, the large blaze was under control.

Multiple buildings were destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire and none of the buildings were occupied at the time.

Throughout the investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office said it worked closely with the local police department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the NC SBI, the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal, and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.