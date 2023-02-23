MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Iredell County led to a drug bust on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, according to the police department.
Christopher Canupp, 42, of Charlotte, was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond and charged with the following:
- Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine
- Two counts of trafficking in opium/opioid (fentanyl)
- Felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell/use a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
- Displaying a fictitious registration plate
Police say they stopped Canupp’s vehicle on Highway 150 for a registration violation.
While they spoke with Canupp, the officer saw probable cause to search the car; during that search, authorities seized 28 grams of meth, 47 grams of fentanyl, and over $9,000 in cash.