IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man has been implicated in a 2020 Iredell County murder case, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Charlotte resident Kadeem Fetherson, 32, has been charged with the murder of Aaron Holland. Fetherson was already being held at a federal prison in Bennettsville, South Carolina on separate drug and weapons charges. His current sentence ends in 2026 when he will then be served with the murder warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Holland was found dead inside his home on June 25th, 2020. Detectives ruled his death suspicious. Fetherson was arrested the following week with a stolen gun, meth, cocaine, and marijuana after attempting to flee law enforcement in Forsyth County, records showed.

During his arrest, cell phones and other electronic devices were seized and detectives were able to place Fetherson at the scene of the crime, the sheriff’s office said.