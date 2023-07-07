MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte men were arrested after police chased them from Mooresville to Huntersville for possessing stolen goods and having outstanding warrants.

Mooresville Police said its officers located the suspect vehicle just before 5 p.m. Thursday on Argus Lane off N.C. 150. The driver fled east on N.C. 150 and eventually onto Interstate 77 South, when MPD deployed stop sticks to deflate two tires.

However, the chase continued into Mecklenburg County, ending at Exit 23 in Huntersville. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident, MPD said.

The suspects, 22-year-old Avone Williams and 32-year-old Resean Mustipher, were allegedly carrying more than $2,000 in stolen goods from Harris Teeter and more than $300 worth from Walgreens.

Williams was charged with felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and destruction of evidence. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

Mustipher was charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked, driving left of center and failing to stop at a red light. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.

Both suspects had outstanding felony larceny warrants from Mooresville Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, MPD said.