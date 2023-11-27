IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident has partially closed Interstate 77 in Iredell County Monday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, on I-77 southbound near Exit 31, Langtree Road. Currently, the two right lanes are blocked.

Footage sent to Queen City News by viewer Michael Prestano shows a helicopter responding to the scene of the accident and transporting at least one person to the hospital.

The expected impact on traffic is high, NCDOT reports. The interstate is projected to reopen by 5:00 p.m. Monday. Queen City News has reached out to the NC State Highway Patrol for further information and confirmation of any injuries.

Photo: NCDOT