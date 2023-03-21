IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lane is now open following a crash that closed Interstate 77 southbound near Mooresville Tuesday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, on I-77 north of the Cornelius Road bridge. NCDOT reports that the road is closed three miles after Exit 42.

The expected impact on traffic is high. The area is projected to open at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Detour: Drivers are advised to take Exit 42 for US-21/State Hwy 115 toward Troutman/NC-13, turn right onto State Hwy 115 S/US-21 S (signs for Mooresville) for four miles, and turn right onto US-21 S for 5.6 miles. Use the right lane to re-access I-77 S.

Check back for updates on this developing story.