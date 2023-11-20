IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a makeshift gun range in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Saturday, Nov. 18, at a makeshift firing range in Mooresville on Nance Farm Road. David Nance, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest, however, the sheriff’s office said they have identified a suspect after interviewing family members and neighbors.

“This case was not random, and the suspect and victim knew each other prior to this incident. The person who fired the shot is also the person who called 911 and is being cooperative with investigators,” the sheriff’s office said on Monday.